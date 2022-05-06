Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$750.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$675.00 to C$750.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$855.00.

Shares of FFH opened at C$677.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$652.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$611.51. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$493.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$716.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. Analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

