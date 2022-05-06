Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up 2.1% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

