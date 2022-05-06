Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.
NASDAQ FATE traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $24.46. 117,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $97.43.
FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,113,000 after buying an additional 365,006 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
