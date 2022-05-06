Feathercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $4,342.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 147.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

