Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.53 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($3.70). Equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

