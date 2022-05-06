Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

