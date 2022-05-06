Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $15.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

