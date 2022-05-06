Fernwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises about 2.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

GBT stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 11,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

