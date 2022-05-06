Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 324,176 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

IMGN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,575. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

