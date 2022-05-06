Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

