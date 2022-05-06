Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after buying an additional 253,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $225.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.74 and its 200-day moving average is $250.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.