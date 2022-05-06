Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 73,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 348,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 60,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $102.90. 59,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

