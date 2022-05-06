Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

