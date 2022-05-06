Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,303. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.