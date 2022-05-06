Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.650-$3.685 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25-$7.37 EPS.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $99.20. 30,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,111. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

