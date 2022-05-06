Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.74 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $13.72 or 0.00037937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $676.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00221348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039619 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,441.56 or 1.97598815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 199,638,564 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

