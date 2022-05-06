First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.53 Million

Brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) to report sales of $95.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $94.60 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $80.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.70 million to $389.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $411.47 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Several research firms have commented on FBNC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FBNC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 180,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,421 shares of company stock worth $173,892. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 29.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

