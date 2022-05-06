First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Community by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in First Community by 7.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

