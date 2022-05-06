First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,767 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.