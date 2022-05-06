First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,876 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. B B H & B Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000.

IXN opened at $51.31 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

