First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 122,624 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,624 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

