First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,521 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $168.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.10 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

