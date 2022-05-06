First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

