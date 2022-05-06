First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,984,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

