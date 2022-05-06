First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 796,706 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $115.55 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

