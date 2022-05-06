First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 301.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 287.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.89. The stock has a market cap of $541.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

