First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,416 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,788,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

