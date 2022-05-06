First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

