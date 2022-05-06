First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.77 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

