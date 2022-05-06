First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 239.0% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 138,158 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

