First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $515.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.29 and a 200 day moving average of $533.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $228.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

