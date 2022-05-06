First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Shares of EW stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.