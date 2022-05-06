First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 222,835 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,835 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

