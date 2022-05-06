First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 253,237 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,237 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $19.85 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

