First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,580 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

NYSE WHR opened at $187.19 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

