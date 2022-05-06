First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,840 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

