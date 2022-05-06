First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 29,124 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,124 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $153.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $369.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.