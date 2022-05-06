First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $346.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.98 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

