First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Aasif M. Bade Purchases 5,000 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,006.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

INBK opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

