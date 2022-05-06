First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.05. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

