First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

FIBK opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

