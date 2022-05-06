First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

