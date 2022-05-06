First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $79.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $873.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,702,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,639,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $947.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $987.88. The firm has a market cap of $904.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

