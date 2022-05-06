First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 147 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $14.90 on Thursday, hitting $188.44. 62,562,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,968,477. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

