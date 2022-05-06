First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 29 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $21.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.14. 448,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

