First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after buying an additional 3,622,676 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,256,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,080,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,564,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,512,000 after purchasing an additional 456,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 376,028.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 454,995 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 2,247,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,154. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

