First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $793,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Target were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

