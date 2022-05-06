First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 838 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $12.33 on Thursday, reaching $233.98. 3,053,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,102. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.13 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.74 and a 200 day moving average of $309.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

