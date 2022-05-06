First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $189.32 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

