First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes $234,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Linde by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.77. 44,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,389. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.52 and its 200 day moving average is $318.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

